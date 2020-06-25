'30% Of Pilots Have Fake License, Paid Others To Take Exams': Pakistan Aviation Minister

Making a huge revelation on Thursday, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Minister informed that more than 30% of civilian pilots have fake licences and are not qualified to fly. Addressing the National Assembly, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said 262 pilots in the country 'did not take the exam themselves' and had paid someone else to sit it on their behalf. The revelation comes in the background of the recent plane crash in Karachi that left 97 people onboard the flight dead.

As per reports in international media, the aviation minister informed that the pilots have zero flying experience and that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has grounded all its pilots who hold fake licences with immediate effect. Ghulam Khan also highlighted that country has 860 active pilots serving domestic airlines whereas there are a number of foreign carriers as well.

Karachi plane crash

Recently, announcing the findings of a report prepared by an investigation team, Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told the Parliament on June 24 that the pilot and controller didn't follow the standard rules. Khan said that the pilot and co-pilot were not focused, and were discussing coronavirus as they attempted to land the Airbus A320. The flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land when it crashed at Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing.

The minister added that the plane was completely fit for flying and there was no technical fault, contradicting the preliminary reports that the engines had failed. The team investigating the deadly incident analysed data and voice recorders to arrive at the conclusion.

