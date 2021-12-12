PM Imran Khan & Gen Bajwa Grovel To US Senators As Pakistan Seeks To Restore Ties With US

Pakistan's top leadership stated that the country appreciates its relationship with the United States and is determined to strengthen it in all fields, especially in the economic dimension. The statement came on Saturday, December 11, just days after declining US' invitation for the democracy summit.

The message was delivered during a meeting with a group of senators from the United States. Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also met with the US delegation separately, reported ANI. The four-member delegation included senators Richard Burr, Angus King, Benjamin Sasse, and John Cornyn.

Prime Minister Khan urged the United States to do its part in ensuring regional peace and stability. He stated that a deeper and stronger collaboration between the two countries will be mutually advantageous and necessary for the region's peace, security, and development.

"The Senators reaffirmed their commitment to a stable & broad-based Pakistan-US bilateral relationship. They emphasized that, given the size of Pakistan's population as well as its geostrategic location, US and Pakistan should make determined efforts to promote trade, investment & economic cooperation," Pakistan Prime Minister's office wrote on Twitter.

During the meeting, Pakistan's Prime Minister emphasised the importance of assisting the Afghan people by taking all necessary steps to avoid a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

Khan also stressed the significance of increased cooperation to confront regional security issues, including terrorism. According to the statement by the PMO, the Senators were extremely grateful for Pakistan's recent assistance in the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover in the month of August.

Pak-US ties not on best of terms since Biden took office

According to the Pak military's public affairs department, the discussion with the US delegation and Gen Bajwa focused on issues of mutual interest, the security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral collaboration in a variety of disciplines. "The COAS stated that Pakistan wishes for peaceful, varied, and sustainable relations with all regional players," ANI reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It should be mentioned here that since President Joe Biden took office in January, relations between Pakistan and the United States have not been healthy. Despite Islamabad's best efforts, Biden is yet to speak with Imran Khan on the phone. Last week, Pakistan had declined US' invitation to participate in the Summit for Democracy, a virtual event held on December 9-10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP