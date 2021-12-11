Democracy Summit: Biden Emphasises On Making Govts More Transparent And Accountable

While addressing the virtual Democracy Summit on Friday, US President Joe Biden stressed on making governments transparent, accountable, more resilient against the buffering forces of autocracy. In his closing remarks, Biden thanked everyone for participating in the two-day summit and for renewing dedication to the “shared values that are the root of our national and international strength”. He affirmed the democratic values that are at the heart of the international system and which have been the “foundational elements of global growth and prosperity”.

“As the leaders of governments, we have a responsibility to listen to our citizens, to strengthen the guardrails of democracy, and to drive reforms that are going to make transparent, accountable governments — governance more resilient against the buffering and — the buffeting forces of autocracy and those who want — and the naked pursuit of power ahead of the public good,” the US President said.

Biden went on to say that protecting the immediate freedom and status of women is the investment in the success of democracy. He also spoke about the concerns of young people and the importance of making sure that their voices are included in democracies. Biden stressed the importance of technology for the advancement of democracy as well.

"We focussed on the need to empower human rights defenders and make sure technological advancement. Technology enables so much of our lives that are used to advance democracies to lift people up not to hold them down," Biden said.

US committed to strengthening democracy

Further, the US President said that he is committed to working with all who share the same values “to shape the rules of the road that are going to govern our progress in the 21st century”. Biden stated that defending democracy demands a whole-of-society effort. “We have to empower our citizens to hold accountable — to hold all of us accountable to the highest ideals and to make sure our actions align with our words,” Biden said.

He also added that nations have to work together with the private sector to combat corruption, to build more equitable economies where more people can share in the benefits. He called on global leaders to together reaffirm determination that the future will belong to those who embrace human dignity, who unleash the potential of their people and who give their citizens the ability to breathe free. Lastly, Biden said that the US is committed to strengthening democracy at home, and working with parties across the globe to prove that democracies can deliver to people.