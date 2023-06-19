PML-N Will Win Upcoming Elections With Thumping Majority: Maryam Nawaz

The ruling Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will win the upcoming general elections with a thumping majority and emerge as an effective parliamentary force, party Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said.

Maryam’s assertion comes days after it emerged that her father and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif could return from London and lead the party’s poll campaign.

“PML-N will win the upcoming elections with a thumping majority and the party will emerge as an effective parliamentary force,” The News quoted Maryam as saying on Saturday.

She called upon the party workers to start people contact campaign. According to the report, the top brass of the PML-N leadership is scheduled to meet Sharif in London soon.

The matters related to possible date for next election, political situation in Pakistan and other issues will come for discussion in the meeting, the report added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Senate passed a bill on Friday to ensure no parliamentarian is disqualified for a lifetime, a move termed by the Opposition as an attempt to clear the way for former premier Sharif’s return to the country and his participation in the elections.

Sharif,73, was disqualified in 2017 by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court.

In 2018, he became ineligible to hold public office for life after a Supreme Court verdict.

Sharif, who has served as the prime minister of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms, was serving seven-year imprisonment in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore in the Al-Azizia corruption case before he left for London in 2019 seeking medical treatment.

The current National Assembly will complete its five-year term on August 12 this year, and the fresh general elections must be conducted within 60 days, as stipulated in the Constitution of Pakistan.