Post-backlash, Pakistan Withdraws Contentious Order Banning Holi

A day after banning Holi celebrations in educational institutions across Pakistan, the Higher Education Commission of the country on Thursday withdrew the contentious order. The HEC had banned Holi celebrations across colleges and universities in Pakistan on Wednesday claiming that the festival was a reason for the 'erosion of the country's Islamic identity’.

In a clarification statement, the HEC today said, “It is clarified that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is highly respectful of all religions, faiths, and beliefs, and the associated festivals and celebrations observed in the country. The message communicated in this regard is in no way intended to hurt the sentiments of any individual or group.”

“The portrayed impression and disseminated connotation that HEC has 'banned' celebration of any festivities is out of context to the spirit of the communication made, as HEC has emphasised upon the Higher Education Institutions (HEls) in the country to focus upon the core reason of their existence i.e., academic excellence, research quality and harnessing the talent of the youth towards a structured, disciplined, and responsible citizen as per the nation's ideology,” the statement added.

Clarifying its stand, the Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission, Dr Shaista Sohail, said, “Considering that the message inferred from the communication has regrettably led to misinterpretations, HEC is pleased to withdraw the same.”