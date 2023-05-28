Powerful 6.3 Magnitude Jolts Parts Of Pakistan, Tremors Felt In South Asian Countries

Several parts of Pakistan felt a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake on May 28 in the morning which sparked panic, and forced residents to flee their homes. Tremors have been felt in Turkmenistan, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan. According to the latest updates, there have been no reports of casualties yet. Taking to Twitter, ANI Wrote, " An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, at around 10.19 am: EMSC

Tremors were also felt in Srinagar and Poonch in J&K." Further, EMSC

Earthquake in Pakistan

According to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact. The shocks have been reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country.

Earlier, on March 22, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled much of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Due to the earthquake, many of them had flown from homes and offices. At that time, at least nine people died in Pakistan and two in Afghanistan, said officials, reported AP. More than 200 people were brought to hospitals in the Swat Valley and elsewhere in the region of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a state of shock. However, Pakistan's deadliest earthquake was in 2005 which killed more than 74,000 people.