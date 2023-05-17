Last Updated:

'Probably My Last Tweet Before Next Arrest': Imran Khan Claims Police Surrounded His House

PTI Chairman and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan addressed the nation via a video link in what he claimed was his "last tweet before my next arrest".

Imran Khan

PTI Chairman and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that the police have surrounded his house for another arrest. In a tweet, he claimed, “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest.” Pakistan's Punjab police have reached outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to arrest him, reported Karachi-based Dawn media outlet.

“I am afraid today that Pakistan is on the route to destruction,” he said while addressing the nation on Wednesday. “And I fear that if wisdom is not exercised today, we might reach a stage where we wouldn’t even be able to pick up the pieces.” The ex-premier’s residence has been cordoned off by the police officials.

Earlier in the day, PTI's Twitter handle tweeted that Zaman Park has been surrounded with police and that Khan's upcoming address was "extremely important!"

Having been accused of defacing the Pakistan army by current PM Shehbaz Sharif, the ex-Pak PM said, “I have defended my army across the world … I was a known face. Name another Pakistani who defended the army the way I did on international media." Khan continued, “And I did it because I am a free man. I never accepted slavery.”

WATCH Imran Khan's live address

Khan said that he did not want to intefere in army affairs.

