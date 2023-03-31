PTI Chief Imran Khan Criticises Shehbaz Sharif-led Pak Government

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, their handlers and the Election Commission of Pakistan are "making a complete mockery of the constitution". Taking to the social media platform, Imran Khan remarked that Pakistan Supreme Court's decision on whether to hear his party's plea with a five-member bench or a full court is of no importance. The former Pakistan prime minister has made comments regarding the dissolution of the five-member panel of the Supreme Court as Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan withdrew from the bench hearing the Article 184 (3) election postponement case, reported Geo News.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has also emphasised on what is most crucial to his party is whether elections would take place according to the Constitution's provisions. Pakistan's Supreme Court would resume the hearing at 11:30 am (local time). On Thursday, there has been no meeting regarding the PTI's appeal to the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, the trial in the court has been delayed after Justice Amin-Ud-Din's recusal.

Imran Khan slams government

The PTI Chief slammed the government in a series of tweets, where he wrote, " Whether it's a 5 mbr SC bench or Full Bench, it makes no difference to us bec all we want to know is if elections will be held within the 90 days' constitutional provision. Before we dissolved our 2 Prov assemblies, I consulted our top constitutional lawyers, all of whom were".

Further, Khan added, " absolutely clear that the 90-day Constitutional provision on holding of elections was inviolable. Now Imported Govt of crooks, their handlers & a compromised ECP are making a complete mockery of Constitution. By cherry picking which Articles of Constitution they will abide by". The former Pakistan PM Khan also voiced against the threat to the "foundation of Pakistan" and blamed the government for desperately trying to "whitewash their convicted leaders who are prepared to destroy the Constitution & any semblance of Rule of Law".

