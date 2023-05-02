PTI Demands 'clear Answer' On Election Negotiations As PML-N Ministers Voice Opposition

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) has hit out at two top members of the federal cabinet for posing a hindrance to talks about the elections between the opposition party and the government. Issuing a blatant warning to PML-N leader Javed Latif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi demanded a “clear response” from the ruling coalition on Monday and made it clear that the PTI will not shy away from staging protests, if necessary.

“We will not allow the government and its allies to fool the people in the name of negotiations and they will [need to] give us a clear answer about the elections in the third round of negotiations,” he told reporters at a rally held in Rawalpindi, according to Dawn.

“I will place our efforts regarding negotiations before the Supreme Court and the decision will be in its hands. “We want a solution to the issues as we are political and democratic people and do not shy away from negotiations, but Khawaja Asif and Javed Latif have become a hindrance to negotiations,” he added.

The PTI stalwart's remarks come as a strong response to Javed Latif and Khawaja Asif, who have openly opposed negotiations with the opposition. Both sides are scheduled to hold talks on Tuesday and discuss PTI chief Imran Khan's ultimatum to dissolve the assembly by May 14, a demand that has been deemed by the government as "impractical" at a time when it already faces crises at multiple fronts.

PML-N ministers oppose election negotiations

On Monday, Latif said that there is no need to hold "negotiations with terrorists and those who conspired against the state". "Holding talks with (PTI chief) Imran Khan is akin to compromising on national interests. We should never hold negotiations with the beneficiaries of the global powers,” he added.

Asif echoed the PML-N leader's thoughts, and said that the negotiations were an “exercise in futility." He further added that Khan is a “confused” individual who can't make up his mind and will keep taking a new stance. According to the minister, the former PM is getting increasingly desperate for the elections as he wants them to be held under the control of his new "facilitators".