PTI Leader Escapes Unhurt In Gun Attack Launched By Unidentified Assailants In Rawalpindi

Unidentified assailants carried out a gun attack targeting Majid Satti, a candidate from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in PP-17 Rawalpindi. Satti managed to escape unharmed, reported ARY news. The incident occured when Satti was returning to his home after attending an iftar event hosted by Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed.

The police have reported that Satti was unharmed in the gun attack, but the attackers managed to snatch his vehicle and escape. Upon receiving the information, a team from I-9 and Sabzi Mandi police stations immediately arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Numerous leaders and workers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also arrived at the site of the incident.

Imran Khan announces peaceful protests

The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, announced that the party will organise peaceful protests across the country after Eid-ul-Fitr. Addressing PTI supporters and workers, Khan stated that the government is planning to launch a crackdown on PTI leaders and workers after April 27.

He accused the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), of not arresting a single person linked with their party, while 3,000 PTI workers have been arrested by the government.

Khan added that PTI will not remain silent over the atrocities committed by the government, and called on the nation to start preparing for peaceful protests after Eid. He also urged the rulers to take measures to protect the people.

As per Dawn's report, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan has stated that the country's economic crisis will not come to an end until new elections are held.

Imran Khan's party has recently issued a white paper to commemorate the first year of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Last year in April, PDM had overthrown the Imran Khan-led government through a no-trust vote. The PDM had highlighted how the ruling coalition had "devastated" the economy and "violated" the Constitution.