PTI Leader Tells Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif To 'resign' On Completion Of 1 Year In Office

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry, on Tuesday, said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should resign from his office over incompetence and barrelling the country into an economic crisis. His comment was made as Pakistan celebrated one year anniversary of Sharif's tenure on April 11. Speaking to Pakistan-based media reporters outside the Lahore High Court, Chaudhry said, “The whole year was replete with violation of the Constitution and human rights abuses" by the ruling Pakistan government.

'Sharif’s resignation solution to all crisis': PTI leader

The PTI leader furthermore advised Sharif not to recall the past year since his government took over. He was responding to the series of tweets that were shared by Pakistan PM Sharif on one-year completion since he took office. Fawad Chaudhry launched a scathing attack on the performance of the Pakistan premier, saying that Sharif’s resignation was the solution to all crises. He went on to add that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has put Sharif in a spot where he will soon be disqualified.

In the last one year, we have made efforts to diversify the energy mix with an aim to provide relief to the citizens. The renewed focus on solar, hydel, and coal power projects is aimed at replacing the costlier sources of power generation with cheaper ones. 8/n — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 11, 2023

“The Supreme Court was mocked in parliament,” the PTI leader was reported saying by Samaa news.

The PTI leader also derided Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the senior judge of the Supreme Court, saying that he was biased by going to the parliament. “Justice Isa should resign immediately,” Chaudhry demanded. He added that the lawyers' bodies have been condemning him. Justice Isa was earlier reported to have received a presidential reference for not disclosing his family members’ assets. He was accused of bias towards Pakistan's government functionaries.

PTI leader also made references to Pakistan's embattled Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who was relieved of his duties after he was declared a proclaimed absconder by a court in the Panama Papers case. In a three-page letter to the Prime Minister's Office, he had refused to come to Pakistan saying that he was seeking leave of absence on health grounds. "Everyone knew how Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was given relief," Fawad Chaudhry asserted on Tuesday. Earlier, Pakistan's frmer PM and PTI supremo Imran Khan took to Twitter to lambast the Shehbaz Sharif-led government calling them "dangerous ruling buffoons" and accused them of making a mockery of the country.