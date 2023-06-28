Punjab: Man Who Entered India Inadvertently Handed Over To Pakistan Rangers

A Pakistani national, who was apprehended after entering the Indian territory inadvertently, was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on "humanitarian grounds", the BSF said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Border Security Force (BSF) said that it held the Pakistani national after he crossed the international boundary on Monday and entered Indian territory in an area near village Hazara Singh Wala in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

During his questioning, it was revealed that he crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was found in his possession, said the BSF.

The BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest in this regard.

"The Pakistani national, being an inadvertent border crosser, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds," said the statement.