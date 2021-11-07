Shoaib Akhtar Served Rs 100 Mn Defamation Notice Over On-air Drama On Pakistan TV Channel

Pakistan Television Corporation or PTV has sent a Rs 100 million defamation notice to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar after the latter resigned on air last month during a programme on PTV sports. The state-owned broadcaster claimed that it is a violation of a clause and Shoaib's act has resulted in huge financial losses to the channel.

As per ARY News, PTV in a notice stated, "As per clause 22, both sides shall have right to terminate his agreement by serving three months' written notice or payment in lieu thereof. Whereas, Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air on October 26 which has resulted in huge financial losses to PTV."

The notice said that the former pacer left Dubai during T20 Men's world cup transmission without any prior intimation to the PTVC management. "Besides, appearance on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also caused irreparable losses to PTV," it added.

The organisation has asked Shoaib Akhtar to pay Rs 100 million as damages along with a three-month salary which is equivalent to Rs 33,33,000, otherwise, PTV"reserves its rights to initiate legal proceedings" against former quick bowler before the court of competent jurisdiction.

Shoaib Akhtar taken off-air after already having resigned

Last month, Shoaib Akhtar walked off a live TV show after the host asked him to leave for being 'oversmart and rude'. Shortly after, the ex-cricketer resigned as cricket analyst from the channel, citing bad behaviour on-air by host Nauman Niaz.

"My apologies for this, but I am resigning immediately from PTV sports as I have been insulted and treated badly on live television in front of the nation," said the former Pakistani pacer before walking out of the show.

Later, PTV stated that it has taken both Akhtar and Niaz off-air until further inquiry. Taking to Twitter, the 'Rawalpindi Express' said that it was hilarious to hear that PTV took him off-air, stating that he "resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis and billions across the world." He also called PTV crazy and asked, "Who are they to off-air me?"