Sorry Pakistan, Dominica Says Dawood Ibrahim Isn't Its Citizen; Now Hand Him Over

The government of Commonwealth of Dominica has denied reports that one of India's most wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim holds a Dominican passport. In an official statement, the Dominican government said that Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar "is not, nor has he ever been, a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, neither through the Citizenship by Investment Programme nor any other means" "As such, any publication by any media or by any person purporting otherwise is strictly false," it said.

'Our aim is to upload security of international partners'

"It has long been the responsibility of the Citizenship by Investment Unit to safeguard the integrity of the Citizenship by Investment Programme through the use of sophisticated due diligence and vetting procedures. The Citizenship by Investment Unit applies a multi-tiered system of due diligence, involving both internal and external checks by reputable, top-tier, international due diligence firms based in the United States and the United Kingdom," the statement said.

"These external firms perform thorough checks, including on-the-ground research, to produce exhaustive due diligence reports. In this way, Dominica maintains a firm commitment to professional ethics and ensuring the safety of Dominican citizens. Our aim remains not just to protect Dominica, but also to uphold the security of our international partners, whose support and trust we value and recognise as imperative for our own protection and sustainability," it added.

Pakistan admits sheltering Dawood Ibrahim

Several media reports quoting their sources had said that Dawood Ibrahim holds several passports bearing different names and addresses in Pakistan, India, Dubai, and Commonwealth of Dominica.

Earlier, after years of denying that it has sheltered Dawood, responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, along with other terrorists, Pakistan had finally accepted that he is living in Karachi before backtracking on its statement. Dawood Ibrahim is wanted in India to face the law of the land for carrying out serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993 in which scores of people were killed and injured.

India has asked Pakistan several times to hand over Dawood Ibrahim. The document that revealed Dawood's location was related to a list of 88 terrorists that were sanctioned by the Pakistan government. His address on the document is White House, Karachi.

