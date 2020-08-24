'Pakistan Admitted Dawood's Presence, Now Hand Over To India': PoK Activist Challenges Pak

After Pakistan declared sanctions on the 88 terrorists including Dawood Ibrahim, a human rights activist from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), has urged India to start extradition process to bring back some of these dreaded terrorists for their involvement in terror attacks on Indian soil. The order revealed Dawood's three Karachi-based addresses including his residence named 'White House', which Pakistan then officially and belatedly attempted to debunk.

The list sanctioned by the Pakistan government also includes mastermind of Mumbai terror attacks Hafiz Saeed who heads terror organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar who was the mastermind of 2001 Parliamentary attack.

Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a human rights activist and a journalist hailing from PoK said, "The most important name is that of Dawood Ibrahim, who is known as the mastermind of serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993. More than 250 people were killed and over 700 people got injured. These terrorists are in Pakistan and we are also aware of this."

"India must start the process of extradition of Dawood Ibrahim after Pakistan has accepted about his presence in the country. He should be brought to India along with others and action must be taken against them legally. Masood Azhar, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Hafiz Saeed should also be handed over to India because they are involved in terror incidents in India", said Dr Mirza.

He said, "They have committed heinous crimes against the people of India. If Pakistan wants to prove that it is fighting against terrorism then these dreaded terrorists should be handed over to India and be punished as per the law".

"If Pakistan fails to hand over these terrorists to India and not handover compensation to terror victims in India, then it is clear that this list of terrorists by Pakistan is just to impress the FATF", said Dr Mirza.

Mirza added that presence of Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan's Karachi city was revealed by media several times but it has now been officially declared by Islamabad in the list of sanctions. In his YouTube video, he also called for handing over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azar to India as they have perpetrated and caused damage to India in its territory.

"It's time when Pakistan admitted that these terrorists are being sheltered in Pakistan, then they should be handed over to India," he concluded.

READ | Pakistan Reveals Dawood Ibrahim's Karachi Home 'White House'; 88 Terrorists Sanctioned

READ | How Pakistan Has Ruptured Ties With Saudi Arabia Over Its Attempts To Peddle Kashmir

Pakistan issues list of terrorists

Pakistan seemingly under the pressure of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issued a list to the UNSC, dated August 18, of dreaded terrorists operating from Pakistani soil, including gangster Dawood Ibrahim. It also had Dawood's three addresses from Karachi. However, Pakistan thereafter retracted from its stance stating that the media reports are 'baseless and misleading.

Contradicting its own admission, Pakistan's foreign ministry said that the information in the notifications of August 18 is "reproduced as per the details in the list entry of the individuals/entities designated under the two sanctions regime, which is publically available and contains names of individuals, who despite their confirmed deceased status still continue to be on the sanctions list."

READ | 'Don't Interfere': India Rejects Cornered Pakistan-China's Attempt To Discuss Kashmir

READ | Pakistan Releases Statement About Dawood Ibrahim; Lies After Admitting To His 3 Safehouses