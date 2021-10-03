Taliban Return Amid Pakistan Nuclear Program Agonizes International Community: Report

An article published by Ronald Jacquard in the Global Watch Analysis (GWA) stated that the Taliban's re-emergence to power toppling the Ashraf Ghani democratic government in Afghanistan has remained an 'enthusiastic narrative' for a while now. According to several recent media reports, the international community has reiterated that the Islamist Group was supported by the Pakistan government and, currently, frequent pitches by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and PM Imran Khan to "recognise" the Taliban has raised widespread concern among the international community about Islamabad's role in the war-torn nation.

Following the recent developments, nuclear possession by Pakistan cannot be considered as "remote," ANI reported, quoting Author Ronald Jacquard's statement from a GWA article. The article added that the international community has now decided to "watch" Pakistan's nuclear program "more closely" to prevent developments that could in any way threaten international peace and security. "Ever since Pakistan began to develop nukes in 1998, American presidents have been haunted by the fear of it landing in the hands of rogue elements," Jacquard stated in his article.

Notably, the Afghan border nation has remained the 'oddest ally' of the United States. "International communities were already worried about Pakistan's handling of nuclear weapons and sustaining itself as a stable and responsible member of the Global community but the Taliban development has escalated consternation among the countries," Jacquard added.

As per Jacquard's GWA report, Pakistan-backed terror has come in different forms and over time has concerned world leaders. The country has never openly denounced jihadist outfits or an overall battle against terrorism. However, a nuclear-powered terrorist regime from Afghanistan can be considered as "the single biggest threat to security both in short term, medium-term and long-term," as the former US President Barack Obama had stated. Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan also has repeatedly urged international communities to unfreeze financial aid to Afghanistan.

The US must identify the Taliban "sooner or later"

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the United States is in a "state of shock and confusion" after the Taliban overhaul of Kabul on August 15. Speaking at an interview with Turkish-state affiliated TRT world, Imran Khan said, "sooner or later" the US will have to identify the outfit-led government in Afghanistan. Joining the Biden critics on the Forces withdrawal debate, Khan indicated that the retaliation of the international community by freezing funds of Afghanistan was not the "rational mindset for a way forward." Referring to the UN report on the poverty index, the Pak PM insisted that the biggest loser in the battle to denounce the Taliban-led government will be the people of the country since the Afghans were mostly dependent on foreign aid.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Unsplash/PIXABAY (representative)