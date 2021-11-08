Talibani Islamic Emirate Hosts Imran Government For Talks With Terror Group TTP: Reports

The Islamic Emirate has now hinted that it played host to mediation talks between the Tahrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad. When asked about the same, Kabul said that it would support any process where it could be influential. The spokesman confirmed the stance of the Islamic Emirate in the matter and said that it would act to resolve ‘important problems’. Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Islamabad was in negotiations with the TTP.

Asked about reports over the Islamic Emirate’s mediation between TTP and Islamabad, Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate said that it would support any process where it could be influential. “The stance of the Islamic Emirate is that it will act in a role to resolve problems that are important,” he said. According to reports, the acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani hosted talks between the two sides for the past two weeks in the south-eastern province of Khost.

Mediation talks between TTP and Islamabad backed by Islamic Emirate sympathisers

The Islamic Emirate is yet to confirm the reports of playing host for the mediation talks but said that it would play its role in such matter. Meanwhile, different views over whether the mediation of talks would be in the interest of Afghanistan or not have surfaced. According to reports by Reuters, the TTP insisted on the release of its prisoners as a precondition for a ceasefire. This was backed by Pakistan PM Imran Khan who confirmed that his administration was involved in negotiations with the TTP.

Speaking on the matter, General Wahid Taqat, a former member of the security forces slammed Islamabad and said that Pakistan was not taking the ‘proper’ action. “Pakistan wants to cheat on us ... It is not a proper action and Pakistan should know its limits,” Gen Taqat said. However, neither the Islamic Emirate nor the Pakistani government has officially commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, political analysts in Afghanistan are looking at the move as a show of power by the Islamic Emirate. “The Taliban wants to show their influence to regional countries. It means that they have the ability to solve the concerns of the groups that threaten these countries,” Javid Javid, a political analyst said. The leader of the National Solidarity Movement, Sayed Ishaq Gailani also backed the move to mediate the talk between the terror group and Pakistan and said that the ongoing negotiations are an achievement for the Islamic Emirate. He called it an “honour for the people of Afghanistan”. TTP is an extremist group that fights against the Pakistani government. The group has been active in several parts of Pakistan since 2007.

Image: AP