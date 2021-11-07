Imran Khan Lifts Ban On Hardline Extremist Group TLP; Here's What It Means For Pakistan

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan government on Saturday succumbed to the hardline extremist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and approved to lift the ban on it. This comes after the Pakistan government had reached an agreement with the hardline Islamists last week. Reports had stated that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government and the TLP had reached a negotiated for the release of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party chief Saad Rizvi.

However, the decision by the Imran Khan government remains questionable as it also paves way for the group to take part in all sorts of political activities. Moreover, it is also poised to set a bad precedent and will also affect the future governments of Pakistan. With Imran Khan's nod to lift the ban, future Pakistan governments will also be vulnerable to extremists groups and their bullying.

Earlier in Apil, the TLP was declared as a proscribed organisation after the extremists carried out violent protests to force Imran Khan's administration to expel the French ambassador over the issue of blasphemous cartoons published in France. Similarly, last month, the TLP took to the streets and negotiations took place after violent protests. Even though the details of the agreement were not made public, it had emerged that the TLP's demand also included the removal of a ban on the group.

TLP removed from banned organisations list

In recent days, at least 21 people died including 10 policemen who lost their lives during a fierce confrontation between the TLP workers and law enforcement authorities during the violent protests. Therefore, Khan approved to lift the ban on the TLP after a report for it was sent by the Punjab government through the Ministry of Interior.

"The prime minister has been pleased to accord permission for submission of the instant summary to the cabinet through circulation under Rule 17 (1)(b) of the Rules of Business, 1973," according to an official document. "The approval of the cabinet is [now] solicited to de-proscribe the TLP under [...] Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 on the recommendation of the Punjab government," the document added

How was TLP proscribed as an extremist group?

As per the Rules of Business, 1973 approval by circulation means that a summary is sent to federal ministers for their opinion. However, if the minister fails to respond within the stipulated time period, it is assumed that they have approved the report. Additionally, the government has also released more than 2000 'activists' from the hardline extremist group. The TLP was established in 2015 and has held at least six protests over the years, mostly against the alleged desecration of the Prophet.

