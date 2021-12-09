Tehreek-e-Taliban Likely To Intensify Action Against Pakistan As Ceasefire Agreement Ends

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Pakistan Government in November, has decided to end the same today, December 9. The decision comes in the backdrop of multiple attacks on hideouts of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan by Pakistani security forces.

Sources claim that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan leadership took the unilateral decision without any consultation with Pakistan, while the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was aware of the decision announced by TTP.

Another main reason behind this decision of ending the ceasefire is seen as delay tactics, which was adopted by Imran Khan’s government. “TTP leadership was promised that over 100 prisoners linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan will be released at the very start of the ceasefire agreement, but it never happened,” sources added.

Republic Media Network accesses letter to the ground commander by TTP

On November 10, a letter to the ground commander by the TTP leadership accessed by Republic Media Network, read, “Mujahideen are informed that the process of negotiating with the government of Pakistan has already started, so we have agreed to move forward this month which will be applied from head to toe. Therefore, it is ordered to refrain from any kind of action during the said period.”

With this truce ending, the threat of intensified attacks from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on Pakistani security forces looms over. After the Taliban took over the regime in Afghanistan, TTP intensified its operations and carried out around 100 attacks on Pakistani forces. TTP carried out 32 attacks in August, 37 in September, and 24 in October, after which a formal truce was called in between the two sides.

Image: AP, Representative