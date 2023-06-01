Terror Attacks Skyrocketed In Pak After Taliban's Takeover Of Afghanistan, Report Says

Pakistan experienced a significant surge in terror attacks since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, a report by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) has found. According to reports, a rise of 73% in terror violence was observed in Pakistan in the first 21 months of the Taliban takeover.

The number of fatalities caused by such attacks also skyrocketed in Pakistan between August 2021 and April 2023, with a 138% increase. The report comes with shocking figures and offers recommendations to lawmakers in a bid to curb the growing terrorism in Pakistan at a time when the country faces multiple crises on all fronts.

The Pakistani provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced a surge of 81% and 92% in terror attacks, respectively. On the other hand, Islamabad, Punjab, and Sindh witnessed a relative decline since Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban. The report states that the steep incline in terror activities will only add fuel to the fire in Pakistan, a country experiencing unrest, protests, political turmoil and economic downfall.

Taliban takeover causes rift in Pak-Afghan relations

“Protracted over a longer period of time, such an environment of insecurity, militancy, and violence can pose serious threats to political and economic stability as well,” it said. The Taliban takeover has jolted the ties between Islamabad and Kabul, according to defence analyst Inamul Haque.

The retired major general asserted that banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and border fencing were two “variables” that also acted as irritants in the relations between the two. “If Pakistan deals with both correctly, then it can improve its relationship with Afghanistan,” he said, calling for the eradication of the banned organisation.