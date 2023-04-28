Toshakhana Case: Pakistan Court Dismisses Ex-PM Imran Khan And His Wife's Petitions

A top court here has dismissed the petitions filed by ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) call-up notices in the Toshakhana corruption case.

A two-member Islamabad High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar on Thursday declared the petitions ineffective, The News International reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

Petition against former Pak PM Imran Khan

A writ petition demanding the setting up of a judicial commission has been filed against Pakistan President Arif Alvi, ousted premier Imran Khan, and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed and others to probe how militants resettled and regrouped in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last few years.

The petition filed by Awami National Party (ANP) in the Peshawar High Court on Thursday also demanded immediate and concrete measures to restore peace in the restive province and to stop further resettlement of militants and spillover of militancy across the country, The News International newspaper reported.

In the petition, ANP provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan named Imran Khan, president Alvi, former Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen (retd) Hameed, former chief minister Mahmood Khan, and ex-spokesman of the KP government Barrister Saif and demanded a judicial commission to probe the issue.