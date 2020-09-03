Trump Tweets 'Law & Order'; Pakistan's Islamabad DC Replies 'Noted. Action Will Be Taken'

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat on Tuesday bizarrely reacted to a tweet by United States President Donald Trump where the latter had demanded ‘Law and Order’ in the country amidst mounting public anger over the death of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrator.

Quoting Trump’s tweet, the Islamabad DC wrote, “Noted. Action will be taken.” While netizens had mixed views on Shafqaat’s sense of humour for mocking Trump, a Pakistani news channel slammed him.

Noted. Action will be taken ✅ https://t.co/B2Fxfbcbng — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) August 31, 2020

Pakistan’s GTV reporter thought that the Deputy Commissioner’s reaction to Trump’s tweet was offensive and extremely serious. In a news bulletin, the reporter said, “Look at the audacity of the DC of Islamabad, responding to the tweet by American President Donald Trump.”

When sarcasm got lost in translation. Trump tweets "Law & order", DC Islamabad quotes him with "Noted. Action will be taken." GTV thinks it was all extremely serious. pic.twitter.com/2MvRGiOsV3 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 2, 2020

'Sarcasm lost in translation'

A short video of the news report has been circulating on social media, with netizens slamming the Islamabad DC.

DC Islamabad is trolling Trump? Doesn't he have anything better to do in his official duty? In a Riyasat e Madina Deputy Commissioners are mere trolls who instead of doing their jobs are busy trolling Presidents of other countries. Wow. — Rajinder Singh (@Rajinde22931232) September 3, 2020

You both are good on twitter ONLY. — Sandhaus (@Sandhaus_) August 31, 2020

Lolz, Trump must be looking at names of members of his cabinet again to find out who is this guy taking my tweets so serious. 🤷 — Muhammad Sufyan Khan (@engrsufyankhan) August 31, 2020

Noted haan ? If he saw your tweet, he will not retweet but retweet you with your job too ( Retweet with comment ). 🤣 . Btw high level tweet 🧐 — Waheed Ahmad Gandapur (@WaheedAhmadGan1) September 1, 2020

