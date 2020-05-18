Twitter & Zoom Throttled In Pakistan; VPN Users Accuse PM Imran Khan Of Being Behind It

Twitter has stopped working in Pakistan for reasons not known; however, hardcore users are able to access their social media account using the Virtual Private Network (VPN). Some of the Twitter users in Pakistan have alleged that the disruption in their social networking is caused by the Pakistan government.

According to the internet's observatory, NetBlocks.org, which tracks interruptions and shutdowns across the world, there is a disruption in Twitter and Periscope registered across in Pakistan.

"Disruption to Twitter and Periscope registered across Pakistan with impact to multiple networks; incident ongoing," said NetBlocks.org.

Another internet's observatory named the 'Downdetector' also showed a live blackout of Twitter in Pakistan.

Twitteratis blame Pak govt

A Twitter user named Ammar Rashid said "So lots in Pakistan saying Twitter has stopped working for them and they are having to use it via VPN. I'm using it without VPN right now but its extremely slow & barely anything is loading. Very strange".

Twitter users in Pakistan have further gone on to suggest that the disruption is caused by the Pakistan government. "@Twitter is down in Pakistan only. It seems the Government is throttling the service," said a user. Few users also said that the internet is being blocked to block the SAATH Virtual Conference, being held to discuss the issue of enforced disappearances of minorities in Pakistan.

Social media users also complained that they can not connect to the Zoom video conferencing Application and are claiming that both the apps are deliberately blocked.

"Can't connect to Zoom either. Some people are claiming both have been blocked on most ISPs because of the #SAATHVirtualConf2020. Don't know if this is true, but if so then it seems pretty counterproductive since I only found out about the conference because of this," said Reema Khurshid, another Twitter user from Pakistan.

The Twitter support team is yet to respond to this matter.

(With agency inputs)