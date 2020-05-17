Pakistan Minister Goofs Up, Says 24 Crore People Bought Tickets Out Of 22 Crore Population

In a major blunder by a person known for them, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed in a press brief claimed that around 24 crore people in Pakistan had purchased train e-tickets for Eid amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The video which was shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat saw the minister in the Imran Khan-led Government saying, "24 crore people have already sent us the money online, they have the e-tickets for Eid." The entire population of Pakistan, however, stands at 22 crore.

This is not the first time Pakistan has had a problem with mathematics. A few days ago, Radio Pakistan while trying to get back at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for its weather reports on illegally occupied cities by Pakistan in PoK reported the weather of Ladakh with the minimum temperature as the maximum temperature and vice-versa.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's total number of coronavirus cases reached 38,799 after 1,581 new infections were reported, while the death toll rose to 834 with 31 fresh fatalities on Saturday. According to a report published by the World Health Organisation Pakistan chapter, the spread of the infection through local transmission has been showing a dangerous upward trajectory.

Despite the number of Coronavirus cases continuing to rise in the country, Pakistan has decided to gradually exit the countrywide lockdown that was imposed from March 9.

"We have decided to do this in phases because many people are facing a lot of difficulties and we cannot continue with it," he said while speaking to the media after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee."We are a developing country and we can't afford to keep the country shut for much longer," he remarked.

