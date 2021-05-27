'Uncle Ji Pass Kardein': Pakistan Students Want Board Exam Cancelled As Edu Min Gets COVID

As Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, several students urged him to cancel board exams in the country. On Tuesday, Mahmood took to Twitter and said that tested positive but was experiencing only “mild symptoms”. He contracted the infection despite being vaccinated against COVID-19 in March.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 25, 2021

Soon after his announcement, several students took to the comment section and urged the education minister to cancel the board exams or take them online. One user wrote, “If u got it so it's very possible that we may also get it,” and further said asked the minister to “delay” the exams till the end of the pandemic. Another social media user said, “#CancelAllExams or delay it to September for 12th class”. One student even jokingly wrote that if he cancels the exams then she will pray for his good health every day.

Lag gai nazer. Bola tha aap ko exams cancel kerde. — MrJayPlays (@MrJayYT) May 25, 2021

SIR I PRAY YOU GET WELL SOON BUT PLEASE CONSIDER THE FACT THAT EVEN THOUGH YOU WERE VACCINATED YOU STILL GOT CORONA VIRUS. JUST THINK ABOUT THE 50 MILLION STUDENTS WHO WILL GIVE EXAMS AND THEY ARE NOT EVEN VACCINATED . I REQUEST YOU TO RECONSIDER YOUR DECISIONS .... — | HATES 🇮🇱 (@hatesdotcom) May 25, 2021

Get well soon sir!!Ab b time h exm cancel kr skten h ap bacho ki duae jldi suni jati hain ap ab b bre nuksan se bach skten h . Ap to thik hojaegen vaccine se agr hme crona hogaia Toh hmri amaon ne bs ekhi bt khni h or mob use kro #cancelapboardexams2021 #CancelExamsSaveStudents — Erum Alam🦋🍁 (@_ErumAlam) May 25, 2021

bachon pay zulm kia tha naw😭🥺

hamain depression main bhaija tha naw..🥺😭

hamara aik pura saal zaya krwaya tha naw..😭🥺

Ab main agay kya kahoon..kitnay bachon nay suicide ki thi...🥺😭🤐Apki meetings online hamray papers physical — 𝙈𝙖𝙝𝙞 💫🤍🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@QUEEN1BY_CHOICE) May 25, 2021

Uncle jee please pass krdein ......meri ghr walo ny bro bezti krni hai fail hogyi th ... Tyari nhi ki thi :( shaddi bhi nhi krein gy yh log agr fail ho bhi gyi th ..... repeat krwaien gy 😭😭😭 mery uncle nhi??? Pass krdein naw please 🥺😪 — Brownieee_🖤🇵🇸(piku jan🥳🥳🍰) (@paran_marain_) May 25, 2021

yrr chachu mai apki sehat ky liyea roz dua kroun gi ap bhi hum pr rehm krein thora sa. ab corona hai to is mai hamara kya kasour. hum kya karein??hum mar jayean??

plsss hamara sochein kuch exams cancel kr dein😔😔 — SheharBano.🇵🇸 (@oyeee_banooo) May 25, 2021

Shafqat chachu main inter main hun, please pass krdain, Fail hogya to ghr walon ne Yamaha ledena hai aur Dudh baichna paray ga, Please paper na lain, Apki beti k saary dramy daikha krun ga 😭❤️

Plsss🥺 — 🅚︎Ⓗ︎🅘︎Ⓩ︎🅐︎Ⓡ︎ ||🇵🇰🇵🇸|| (@hushh_hushhh) May 25, 2021

#ResignShafqatMahmood

It is worth noting that several students and social activists have initiated an online campaign demanding the resignation of Mehmood over his failure to get the examination postponed. According to ANI, students have been using #ResignShafqatMahmood on Twitter and urged the authorities to sought grades on the basis of the teacher’s assessment. The All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) has also criticised the government’s decision to just postpone the exams instead of completely cancelling them.

The Ministry, on the other hand, had earlier postponed the exams until June. Pakistan’s total cases of COVID-19 infection have already crossed the 900,000 mark and the death toll has reached nearly 20,540. At present, there are 59,018 active cases in the country, according to government figures.

