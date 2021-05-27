Last Updated:

'Uncle Ji Pass Kardein': Pakistan Students Want Board Exam Cancelled As Edu Min Gets COVID

As Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, several students urged him to cancel board exams.

Bhavya Sukheja
Pakistan

As Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, several students urged him to cancel board exams in the country. On Tuesday, Mahmood took to Twitter and said that tested positive but was experiencing only “mild symptoms”. He contracted the infection despite being vaccinated against COVID-19 in March. 

Soon after his announcement, several students took to the comment section and urged the education minister to cancel the board exams or take them online. One user wrote, “If u got it so it's very possible that we may also get it,” and further said asked the minister to “delay” the exams till the end of the pandemic. Another social media user said, “#CancelAllExams or delay it to September for 12th class”. One student even jokingly wrote that if he cancels the exams then she will pray for his good health every day. 

#ResignShafqatMahmood

It is worth noting that several students and social activists have initiated an online campaign demanding the resignation of Mehmood over his failure to get the examination postponed. According to ANI, students have been using #ResignShafqatMahmood on Twitter and urged the authorities to sought grades on the basis of the teacher’s assessment. The All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) has also criticised the government’s decision to just postpone the exams instead of completely cancelling them. 

The Ministry, on the other hand, had earlier postponed the exams until June. Pakistan’s total cases of COVID-19 infection have already crossed the 900,000 mark and the death toll has reached nearly 20,540. At present, there are 59,018 active cases in the country, according to government figures. 

