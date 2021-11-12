US CRS Report Exposes Pakistan, States 'it Has Played A Destabilising Role In Afghanistan'

A US Congressional Research Service (CRS) report has exposed Pakistan, saying that it has played an active, disruptive and destabilising role in affairs of Afghanistan. According to the report released by the bipartisan research wing of the US Congress, the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is seen as a “substantive triumph” for Pakistan. The report noted that even though Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that its influence over the Taliban is limited, Islamabad has been bolstering its influence in the war-ravaged nation and advancing its decade-long efforts to limit Indian influence there.

"Pakistan has long played an active and, by many accounts, disruptive and destabilising role in Afghan affairs, including through the provision of active and passive support to the Taliban,” the CSR report said.

"Many observers see the Taliban's takeover [of Afghanistan] as a substantive triumph for Pakistan, bolstering its influence in Afghanistan and advancing its decades-long efforts to limit Indian influence there. Still, Pakistani officials claim that their influence over the Taliban is limited. More broadly, despite some implicitly pro-Taliban statements from top Pakistani officials, the Taliban's takeover may present challenges and complications for Pakistan," it added.

Pak's attempts to bolster Taliban administration

It is to mention that Pakistan has been trying to convince the world leaders to diplomatically engage with the Taliban after they violently seized control of Kabul in August. But the international community is still sceptical about the hardline Islamists, especially on issues like terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and their promises to respect human rights. However, during the recent months of instability, Islamabad's other attempts to bolster the Taliban administration include resuming flights with Afghanistan and increasing bilateral trade.

In the report, the CRS said that if nations such as Pakistan, Russia, China and Qatar move towards greater acceptance of the Taliban, it could isolate the United States, weakening its leverage and giving the Taliban greater opportunities to evade or counter the American pressure. It added that a US Policy response that rejects and seeks to weaken the Taliban may have broad domestic support. However, the report also said that it is unclear to what extent, or if at all, the Taliban might change their behaviour in response to US actions.

"A less oppositional US approach towards the Taliban could allow for greater U.S. access to, and perhaps influence over, the group and events in Afghanistan. Engagement with a Taliban government that acts in support of some US interests and against others could compel US policymakers to weigh and prioritise those interests, posing a difficult challenge," the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)