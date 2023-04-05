US Rep Urges Parties To Adhere To Rulings Of Pakistan SC On Punjab Election Case

United States envoy of California's 32nd congressional district, Brad Sherman had a word with Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Supreme Court's decision on Punjab polls on Tuesday. Sherman has told the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan to adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court's decision over the Punjab election delay case. Taking to Twitter, Congressman Brad Sherman wrote, "Just spoke to former Prime Minister #ImranKhan of #Pakistan. Surprised that he's working in the wee hours of the morning. He also spoke to my friend, @DrMahmood40. Spoke about today's Pakistani Supreme Court decision." Further, he continued and wrote, "For democracies to function, the parties must adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court."

US envoy asks Khan to 'adhere to the rule'

The interference of US Congressman Brad Sherman comes after the announcement of the Election Commission's decision on delaying polls in Punjab "null and void", reported the Express Tribune. The three-member bench heard the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition that challenged the delay in Punjab polls and announced the decision. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ministry of Defence has offered its data to Pakistan's SC through Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan detailing the availability of security personnel for election duties. After which the verdict was announced by the Supreme Court and reinstated the previous schedule of April 30. The decision of the Punjab polls in Pakistan has been headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, and included Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, as per the news report. After the announcement, Pakistan Muslim League-N Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the Supreme Court's verdict in the Punjab election delay case and called for the submission of a reference against the three-member SC bench, as per a local news report.