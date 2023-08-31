US Underscores Significance Of 'timely And Fair' Elections In Pakistan

The US has underscored the significance of holding "timely" and "free and fair" elections in Pakistan, as the possibility of a delayed poll until the next year looms in the cash-strapped country.

The US State Department in a press statement on Tuesday said acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland had a telephonic conversation with acting Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

During the conversation held on Tuesday, Nuland congratulated Jilani on his appointment as the foreign minister and discussed broadening and deepening the US-Pakistan partnership on issues of mutual concern, it said.

They also discussed matters related to Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and continued engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Nuland and Jilani also "discussed the importance of timely, free and fair elections" in Pakistan, Miller said.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly, which was prematurely dissolved on August 9.

However, the polls meant to be held within 90 days are likely to be delayed as the government has announced that the elections could take place only after a new census was completed and new constituency boundaries are drawn.

The exercise could take about four months to complete, meaning that polls may be delayed till next year.

The US has recently been quite active in commenting on the political developments in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar assured the US of "a free and fair election process" in the country, in response to a congratulatory tweet by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Congratulating Kakar for becoming Pakistan's interim prime minister, Blinken tweeted, "As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity." Previously also Blinken issued a statement after cash-strapped Pakistan managed to secure a standby agreement with the IMF.

"We stand by the Pakistani people during these hard times and welcome the International Monetary Fund's approval of a program to support Pakistan. We urge Pakistan to continue working with @IMFNews toward macroeconomic reforms and sustainable economic recovery," Blinken tweeted after the Washington-based global lender agreed to give a USD 3 billion bailout to Pakistan on June 29.

Jailed prime minister Imran Khan has been alleging the US of hatching a conspiracy to topple his government.

Khan, 70, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership. He alleged that the US targeted him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The US has repeatedly dismissed his allegations.

A trial court in Islamabad convicted and sentenced Khan to three years in prison on August 5 in the Toshakhana corruption case. On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court suspended his three-year sentence.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief remains in Attock jail and cannot contest the upcoming general elections as his conviction and disqualification in the Toshakhana corruption case remain intact, legal experts opine.