US Weapons Fall Into Pakistan's Hands As Bid To Smuggle From Afghanistan Foiled At Border

Pakistani customs officials on Saturday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle arms into the country from Afghanistan by recovering foreign-made weapons used by the US and NATO forces.

A Pakistan-bounded trailer truck was stopped at the Torkham border on Friday as it entered from the Afghanistan side, sources said.

Officials recovered two M4A1 carbine rifles, seven Glock 9mm pistols, eight Beretta pistol barrels and ammunition from the vehicle, they said.

An Afghan national has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, they said.

