Pakistan PM's Special Advisor Inaugurates 'U-turn', After Imran Khan Re-inaugurates Tunnel

Pakistani leaders seem to be insistent on embarrassing the country on a daily basis now, as just days after the incident of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurating Nahakki tunnel which was already inaugurated by General Qamar Bajwa three years back, another embarrassing incident of inauguration has come to light. A special advisor to PM Imran Khan was seen inaugurating no more than a U-Turn in Satra Meel area of Bhara Kahu.

At a time when Pakistan is ridden in debts from the world bodies while its economy is running purely on handouts by China and Gulf nations, the ministers and leaders of Pakistan seemed to be busy inaugurating something as bizarre as U-Turn roads in the country.

😂😂 Special advisor to PM inaugurated a 𝗨-𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻 in Satra Meel area of Bhara Kahu. pic.twitter.com/qrpk2kNB1V — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 30, 2020

Netizens amused by the U-Turn inauguration

Soon after the Pakistani journalist posted the news on Twitter, netizens couldn't hold themselves from commenting their amusement over this development. Netizens roasted those who were a part of the inauguration or attended the event.

Present on the occasion were all those who have their names on the board plus their children and may be a few stray dogs — Muhammad Ishfaque (@AnarchistPk) September 30, 2020

U turn inaugurates U turn😂😂😂 — Vijey Koul (@levoneeight) October 1, 2020

Ohh, What an achievement! — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) October 1, 2020

Jo kaha wohi kiya bhi practically — kOsheer _ nOsh (@Noshkasheer) October 1, 2020

Takes one to inaugurate one. — Samrat SC (@India_Aria) September 30, 2020

Imran Khan's Nahakki embarrassment

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday 'inaugurated' the Nahakki tunnel in Mohmand agency three years after it had already been inaugurated.

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa had inaugurated the Nahakki tunnel back in September 2017, after he visited and interacted with the locals of the area, lauding the efforts of the Pakistan Army in constructing the strategic tunnel. The ceremony was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General Nazir Ahmad Butt, and local officials. The 751-metre Nahakki pass, built at a cost of Rs 1.1 billion was then opened for public use and all kinds of traffic.

