'Waiting With Our Rafales': Netizens Troll Imran Khan For Adding Junagarh To Pak's Map

Shortly after Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan passed a sarcastic jibe over Pakistan's new political map, netizens took to Twitter joining in to mock Pakistan for trying to fulfil their dreams on paper. Earlier on Wednesday, Reham Khan had joked about Pakistan's new map which has incorporated Indian territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, asking Pakistan why they only stopped at Kashmir, since she wanted Delhi too.

Why did they stop at only Kashmir? I want Delhi too ☹️ https://t.co/sG8iK6nZtG — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) August 4, 2020

Netizens react

Hahahaha ... Interestingly Aksai Chin is not marked for occupation — jukebox (@jukebox47931049) August 4, 2020

I have a better plan. If we go little further we can make United States of Pakistan...😂😂😂😂😂😂 — BloodyCPEI (@bloodycp) August 4, 2020

Seems Pakistan is afraid of China that's why they are not showing Leh&Ladakh part of Kashmir... Oh I forgot China is there owner how they can go against their master. — Arvind Singh (@Arvind11Nov) August 4, 2020

Come come we are waiting for ‘handsome’ with open arms and new rafales ;) of course not for Reham - she’s a sweetheart. She is welcome anytime — Mr. Indya (@gizerboy_11) August 4, 2020

Pakistans can have the whole of India on paper but first have to cross the #LoC .

It will take 48 hours for India to clear whole of Pak for good hope you are aware of Indian Armed Forces ,

Remember 1971 pants downing of 93000 Pak soldier's .

😂 — Odinokiy voin (@REHAAN1111) August 5, 2020

Pakistan's new political map unveiled

Yesterday, Imran Khan unveiled Pakistan's new political map ahead of the first anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir's special status revocation. In a marked departure from its claim that Jammu and Kashmir is "disputed territory", this entire Union Territory along with the Union Territory of Ladakh has been incorporated in the map.

Apart from this, Pakistan has claimed sovereignty over Siachen by extending the Line of Control to the Karakoram Pass. The neighbouring country also specified that its international border lies along the eastern bank of Sir Creek, which was previously shown as the western bank. However, the part of the Kashmir and Ladakh border with China was not marked and described as 'Frontier Undecided'. In another incredulous development, Pakistan incorporated parts of Gujarat such as Junagadh and Manavdar in its political map.

India issues statement

Reacting to Pakistan's latest misadventure, the Centre termed it as an exercise in "political absurdity". It stated that Pakistan's ridiculous assertions had no legal validity. According to the Union government, this was proof of Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandizement.

In a statement, the Central government said, "We have seen a so-called 'political map' of Pakistan that has been released by PM Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our union territories of Jammu Kashmir and of Ladakh. These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandizement supported by cross-border terrorism."

