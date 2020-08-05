Ex-wife Reham Passes Sarcastic Jibe At Imran Khan's Sham New Pak Map: 'Want Delhi Too...'

Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan on Wednesday passed a sarcastic jibe over Pakistan's bizarre new political map which has incorporated not only Indian territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but also Junagarh in Gujarat. Sarcastically asking Pakistan why they only stopped at Kashmir, Reham Khan remarked that she wanted Delhi too.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan unveiled Pakistan's new political map ahead of the first anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir's special status revocation. In a marked departure from its claim that Jammu and Kashmir is "disputed territory", this entire Union Territory along with the Union Territory of Ladakh has been incorporated in the map.

Why did they stop at only Kashmir? I want Delhi too ☹️ https://t.co/sG8iK6nZtG — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) August 4, 2020

Pakistan's new political map unveiled

Apart from this, Pakistan has claimed sovereignty over Siachen by extending the Line of Control to the Karakoram Pass. The neighbouring country also specified that its international border lies along the eastern bank of Sir Creek, which was previously shown as the western bank. However, the part of the Kashmir and Ladakh border with China was not marked and described as 'Frontier Undecided'. In another incredulous development, Pakistan incorporated parts of Gujarat such as Junagadh and Manavdar in its political map.

India issues statement

Reacting to Pakistan's latest misadventure, the Centre termed it as an exercise in "political absurdity". It stated that Pakistan's ridiculous assertions had no legal validity. According to the Union government, this was proof of Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandizement.

In a statement, the Central government said, "We have seen a so-called 'political map' of Pakistan that has been released by PM Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our union territories of Jammu Kashmir and of Ladakh. These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandizement supported by cross-border terrorism."

