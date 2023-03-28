Watch: Pakistani YouTubers Compare Tough Life Of PoK Residents After Touring India

Two YouTubers from Pakistan recently completed their tour of India's Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and were faced with the reality about the transformation the Union Territory has undergone in the last few years. In an interview with Pakistani journalist Sana Amjad, the YouTubers revealed how much better the lifestyle of Indians are beyond the Line of Control (from their perspective) and how challenging it is for residents of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistanis witness lifestyle of Indians in J&K firsthand

"There you can see crops on the Indian side. On our side there are no crops, it was complete barren land," said one of the interviewees named Anum Sheikh. "I talked to people here (PoK) and they said they have to spend money even for water but it is nothing like that on the other side. People said 'we don't get subsidy from the government, what can we do'."

Muzamil Sheikh, the other interviewee, shared an anecdote when he spoke to a PoK resident whose relatives live in India. "That person said that his relatives are living a much better life in India," he revealed. Sheikh also talked about the development that is underway after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and hundreds of crores of investment that is pouring into J&K, proving that even Pakistanis are aware of the changing landscape.

The interviewee also said that residents of Gilgit-Baltistan are struggling for basic food sources like flour and some even shed tears on camera when talking about their condition. Further comparing the stark differences, they said that incidents of border firing have reduced since Modi government came to power (although it is the Pakistani soldiers who always violate ceasefire). They shared another instance when one of their friends ended up crying after seeing mobile towers, schools, universities and kids playing in the peaceful Indian side.