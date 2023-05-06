Wave Of Terror Hits Pakistan's Balochistan; 21 Lives Lost In 13 Attacks This April: Report

According to a report compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) on terrorist attacks in Pakistan during April 2023, Balochistan experienced 13 armed attacks resulting in the loss of 21 lives.

As per the report, out of the 21 individuals who lost their lives in the armed attacks in Balochistan, 11 were members of the security personnel, and 9 were innocent civilians. Additionally, the report states that 23 individuals sustained critical injuries, comprising of 21 civilians and 2 security personnel.

“This figure reiterates that security forces, including Pakistan Army, and Police, are loyal to the Baloch land as they become the iron shield against the terrorists who try to sabotage Balochistan’s peace and stability,” the report further read.

“In doing so, they usually lose the thread of their lives, leaving their families in grief however, they don’t let the fear of death consume their minds. These Sher-Dil soldiers never forget their oath, which tells them to fight unjust and brutal forces, & lay down their lives if their beloved homeland is ever in danger,” it added.

Record increase in deaths due to terrorism in Pakistan: Report

Daily K2, a Pakistan vernacular media outlet, has reported that a recent study by the Centre for Research and Security Studies suggests that incidents of terrorism in Pakistan are on the rise. The report states that in the first quarter of 2023, there has been a significant increase in the number of deaths attributed to terrorism.

Between January and March 2023, a total of 854 individuals were either killed or injured in terrorist incidents and anti-terror operations in Pakistan. Of this number, 358 people lost their lives, while 496 sustained injuries. It is noteworthy that this figure is approximately half of the total deaths caused by terrorism in Pakistan in the entire year of 2022.

The province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported the highest number of deaths with a total of 68 individuals losing their lives due to terrorism or anti-terror operations during the period.

The Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) based in Sydney, Australia, released its Global Terrorism Index (GTI) – 2023 report, which identified Afghanistan and Pakistan as two of the ten countries most impacted by terrorism in 2022. The report highlights that in Pakistan, the number of deaths due to terrorism rose significantly to 643, representing a 120% increase from the previous year.

This rise is primarily attributed to the increased attacks by the ethno-nationalist group, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

According to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) - 2023 report by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), deaths caused by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) doubled, and the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISK) increased sevenfold in Pakistan. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was responsible for around one-third of the total deaths caused by terrorism in Pakistan during the period.