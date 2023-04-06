'We Are Ready For A Constitutional Amendment': Pakistan's PTI Party On Extending Poll Date

Asad Qaiser, who is a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), has urged the Pakistani government to declare its willingness to engage in talks with PTI publicly, reported Karachi-based Dawn news. Additionally, he has stated that his party is open to considering constitutional amendments to accommodate changes in the election schedule, which go beyond the 90-day timeframe mandated by the law.

“We want the government to sit together [for talks on elections] and we are also ready for a constitutional amendment, if for one time, the [polls] can be extended beyond 90 days. What more flexibility can we offer?” he said during an interview with DawnNewsTV on Wednesday.

According to the PTI leader, it is the government's responsibility to take the initiative and formally propose talks, and the PM should make a public announcement expressing their desire for a dialogue. He further stated that once such an announcement is made, both parties can come together to resolve issues through discussion, emphasising that it is crucial for political leaders to engage in dialogue during these times.

About two weeks ago, there were indications of the possibility of negotiations between the government and the opposition led by PTI. This came after both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan showed some willingness to be flexible in their approach towards talks.

Imran Khan had stated that he was willing to engage in talks with everyone except for those who he deemed as "thieves and looters". He also expressed his commitment to making any necessary sacrifices for the betterment of the country's progress and democracy. In a tweet, he reiterated his readiness to take every step possible towards talks and engage with anyone who is willing to have a dialogue with him.

Imran Khan's offer for talks came one day after PM Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to the PTI chief, emphasising that all political parties need to come together for a dialogue to resolve the ongoing political and economic crises in the country.

In his efforts to facilitate negotiations, Asad Qaiser emphasised that the PTI is prepared to face any challenges that may arise during the process of talks. However, he emphasised that the well-being of the country and its citizens should be the top priority.

"He [Imran] has repeatedly spoken about the need for negotiations, but unfortunately, his calls for talks are often misunderstood as a sign of weakness,” Qaiser remarked. Qaiser questioned: “What will become of our country? At the end of the day, politics should be for the betterment of the nation and its people.”

Imran Khan ready to wait till October

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he was ready to wait till October if the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government shares a roadmap with him for holding fair general elections.

PTI Chairman Khan has been demanding early national elections since his ouster in April last year after he lost a confidence vote in Parliament. Pakistan's election commission is preparing to hold general elections by October. Khan, former cricketer-turned-politician, said that he was ready to wait till October for elections, however, his decision depends on the willingness of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government, The News reported.

The PDM mostly comprises political parties in the ruling coalition, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Khan, 70, said that if the coalition government shares a roadmap with him ensuring that everything will be in order then he can wait till October for the elections.

Addressing his party workers and supporters via video link, the PTI chief lauded the Supreme Court’s verdict of setting aside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling and ordering the Punjab Assembly polls on May 14. Khan claimed that the PML-N led federal government has made a plan to defy the apex court's order to hold elections in Punjab province on May 14, urging his party supporters to get ready to take to streets to protect the Constitution.

On the other hand, the ruling coalition announced that it is ready to face contempt of court or disqualifications but will not implement the SC's decision.

A three-member bench of the Sup­reme Court led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday fixed May 14 as the new date for elections to the Punjab Assembly, as the apex court quashed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to extend the polls date from April 10 to October 8.

(with PTI inputs)