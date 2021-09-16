'Well Said': Pakistan Neta Rehman Malik Tries To Pat Himself On The Back Online; Fails

In a bizarre incident, Pakistan Senator Rehman Malik's 2017 tweet against India has come back into circulation. The former Pakistan Interior minister who is well-known to be gaffe-prone has turned himself into a laughing stock once again, online. Malik has quote-tweeted his 2017 post and praised himself by saying ''Well said.'' The tweet and retweet of Abdul Rehman Malik did not go unnoticed on social media as a user who goes by the name Naila Inayat, among many others, has shared the screenshot of it on her Twitter handle.

Self-praise of Pakistan Senator Abdul Rehman Malik

The screenshot of the whole tweet and retweet of Rehman Malik has caught the attention of netizens. Naila Inayat shared the screenshot alongside the caption, "Rare occasion when you agree with yourself and then endorse it." Malik first tweeted about visiting the Parachanar family and later praising his tweet, he wrote, "Well said." People on social media could not stop themselves from reacting to the former Pakistan minister's endorsement of his own tweet. He since appears to have deleted the post after it went viral on social media. Take a look at the screenshot:

Rare occasion when you agree with yourself and then endorse it. pic.twitter.com/THR7WP1C1k — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 15, 2021

The post shared by Naila Inayat has been going viral on Twitter. Since being shared, it has garnered 2,911 likes and 374 retweets. Netizens in the comments section made fun of former minister Abdul Rehman Malik. Some of the users also reacted to the post by sharing memes. One user commented, "Maybe his body got snatched and a doppelganger re-endorsed the old Senator's tweet." Another user wrote, "Senator, Rehman aur Malik teen log hain". One of the netizens commented, "Hahahahaha, he's some kind of a special fool. Applauding his own tweet". Another netizen wrote, "It’s like “self assessment / appeasement”. Check out some of the reactions:

It’s like “self assessment / appeasement” — Govindarajan.V (@GovindarajanV10) September 15, 2021

Inception moment Pakistani style 😂 — Debudada (@MagnuRex) September 15, 2021

😂😂😂

This is amazingly ridiculous! 🤣🤣🤣 — Sreerang Pandit 🇮🇳 (@sreerangp) September 15, 2021

Maybe his body got snatched and a doppelganger re-endorsed the old Senator's tweet. pic.twitter.com/aeHWNtHJJI — Saurabh Vashist (@saurabhvashist_) September 15, 2021

Hahahahaha, he's some kind of a special fool. Applauding his own tweet.😀 — Rajinder Singh (@Raji_962) September 15, 2021

Senator, Rehman aur Malik teen log hain — Vinnu Shanbhag 🇮🇳 (@mankuli) September 15, 2021

This meme will never not be funny. 😂😂 — Harsh (@Thenextantman) September 15, 2021

Experiment with truth — CHOUDHARY Sahab (@Kp31368223) September 15, 2021

Rehman Malik is a Pakistani politician and a retired Federal Investigation Agency officer. He served as the Interior Minister of Pakistan from the year 2008 to 2013. Before joining politics, Malik worked in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He served as the chief of security for Former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and he for the first time contested general elections in 2008.

Image: PTI/ THE BARBED WIRE