Who Is Pakistan ISI's New Chief? All You Need To Know About Lt. General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum

In a noteworthy development in Pakistan, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been appointed as the succeeding Director-General of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) to the outgoing ISI head Faiz Hameed, the military's media affairs wing announced. Previously designated as the Corps Commander of Pakistan's V Corps in Karachi, Lt. General Nadeem has also commanded Frontier Corps Balochistan as Inspector General.

Pakistan appoints new ISI Chief-General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum

Reports suggest that the induction of the new ISI Chief has been finalised after recording several successful anti-terrorism operations conducted by Lt. General Nadeem under his command by Frontier Corps Balochistan. In fact, his endeavour towards preventing and eradicating elements of terrorism has been recognised countrywide and he earned the title of 'Mohsin e Balochistan' and the 'man with glacier brain but sharp reflexes' for his services. The succeeding ISI Director-General hails from the Punjab Regiment of Pakistan Army and has also served as the commander of Command and Staff College in the city of Quetta.

As per local media houses in Pakistan, the head of Pakistan's premier intelligence and spy agency replacing Lt. General Faiz Hameed could boost more chances for the latter to emerge as one of the four contenders for the office of Army Chief of Pakistan. Until the declaration of the successor to incumbent Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa in November 2022, the outgoing ISI chief Lt. General Faiz Hameed will have a year's tenure to command an important Corps division of Pakistan.

A source had said, "As one of the pre-requisites for elevation to the post of Pakistan Army Chief, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed will have a year to command an important Corps division."

The ISI head is being changed at a time when the region is coiled in controversies; after the outgoing ISI Chief Faiz Hameed visited Kabul at a time when Pakistan was internationally denounced for aiding the hardline terror regime, Taliban. Furthermore, reports suggest that the Taliban had delayed the declaration of its cabinet as Lt. General Hameed was awaited to broker arrangements between the Taliban and Haqqani network leaders. Therefore, the Taliban-ISI nexus, its scope, outreach and leadership of ISI is vital not only for Pakistan but for neighbouring nations with security interests too.

Image: Twitter/@PakistanFauj