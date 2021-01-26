'You'll Be Surprised': Maryam Nawaz Claims Imran Khan Govt 'begging' Opposition For Talks

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on January 26 claimed that the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is “begging” its opposition for a dialogue. However, Nawaz said that the opposition has decided not to indulge in any talks with the Khan-led government and even labelled them ‘incompetent’.

While attending a joint meeting of the party’s parliamentary groups in the National Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, PML-N vice president reportedly said that the opposition would submit its resignations from the assemblies at an appropriate time and with a consensus within the 10-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“You will be surprised if I tell you the details as to how they [the government] are begging before te opposition for talks”, Maryam said, as per ANI report, in response to a question about a meeting of the opposition leaders with the ruling government before the National Assembly session kickstarts on January 29. “Resignations will be submitted and a long march will take place, she said and added that Khan’s ‘incompetent’ government would be unsuccessful in retaining the power and declared 2021 an election year. The PML-N vice president also said that her party would not allow the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to change the accountability laws. Maryam added that the present rulers would face the same National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which was now for the opposition.

PML-N parliamentarians dismiss talks with govt

Furthermore, even the PML-N parliamentarians have dismissed holding talks with the government regarding any issue while reimposing entire confidence in the leadership and narrative of their party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif. As per local media reports, PML-N lawmakers have declared Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) proposal to move a non-trust motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan “impracticable”. Later, touting the support of party members for Nawaz Sharif, PML-N vice president said on Twitter that its “phenomenal” and that her party has truly become an ‘ideological party’.

"The party stands committed and united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif more than ever before. The support and resolve were phenomenal. This is new, ideological PML-N Alhamdulillah," wrote Maryam Nawaz with her pictures at the PML-N meeting.

