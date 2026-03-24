Pakistan Offers to Mediate Peace Talks to End the Iran Conflict, Sharif Urges for a 'Comprehensive Settlement'

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that Islamabad “remains committed to resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East” through diplomacy and engagement, but urged the media to “refrain from speculation and to await official announcements regarding decisions and outcomes.”

In a statement, ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said “diplomacy and negotiations often require that certain matters be advanced with discretion.”

His remarks came in response to questions about Pakistan’s reported role in mediating talks between Washington and Tehran.

Pakistan’s prime minister says his country is ready to “facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks” to end the Iran war.

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Shehbaz Sharif made the comment in a post on X. Pakistan is one of the countries pushing diplomatically for talks between Iran and the United States after President Donald Trump said Monday there were ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

“Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” Sharif wrote.