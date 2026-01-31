Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits He ‘Begged’ for Funds Abroad With Army Chief Asim Munir

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a candid admission about the country’s ongoing economic crisis, saying that he and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir personally travelled to friendly nations to request financial support as Islamabad grapples with a widening funding gap.

Speaking at a business community event in the capital on January 30, 2026, Sharif acknowledged that Pakistan’s persistent balance-of-payments problems have forced the government to seek unprecedented external financing.

“We reached out to our friendly countries and requested them to financially support Pakistan, and they did not disappoint us”, he said in remarks that quickly went viral online. He added that seeking funds often meant making difficult compromises and lowered national self-esteem.

The prime minister confirmed that he and Field Marshal Munir quietly approached several governments to explain Pakistan’s need for assistance, particularly in securing conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its latest loan programme. Pakistan is desperate to bridge its external financing gap and prevent a deeper economic downturn marked by rising debt and slowing growth.

Advertisement

Sharif’s remarks expose the extent of Islamabad’s economic challenges, underlined by repeated IMF bailouts and heavy reliance on Gulf allies for loans and balance-of-payments support. Critics at home, including political rivals, have seized on the comments as evidence of the government’s weakened negotiating position on the global stage and its dependence on military backing for diplomatic outreach.

The government, however, has stressed gratitude toward partner nations whose financial pledges have helped Pakistan avoid default, while emphasizing a long-term goal of reducing reliance on external borrowing.