Pakistan Poses Significant Nuclear Threat to US: US' Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Washington: In a major statement, which may signal the deterioration of ties between Washington and Islamabad, Tulsi Gabbard, the US' Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has warned that Pakistan is among the countries that pose the most significant nuclear threats to the United States.

The US intelligence chief also named Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea as nations which are actively developing new missile delivery systems, which includes both nuclear and conventional warheads. The clubbing of Pakistan along with countries which have traditionally been rivals of the United States is significant, as it broadly suggests the Trump administration's outlook towards some nuclear-armed nations it usually labels as rogue, for being its adversary.

"The intelligence community assesses that Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan have been researching and developing an array of novel, advanced, or traditional missile delivery systems, with nuclear and conventional payloads, that put our homeland within range," Gabbard reportedly said.

Gabbard said that the U.S. intelligence community regularly assesses the sharp spike in the number of missiles capable of striking the United States. This figure might grow to over 16,000 by 2035, marking a sharp rise from the current number of around 3,000, Reuters reported.

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Gabbard also added that North Korea is actively strengthening its strategic partnerships with Russia and China.

The US intelligence chief said that the US "obliterated" Iran's nuclear enrichment programme in June, 2025, adding that the US has not seen any effort to rebuild Iran's enrichment capabilities, ever since.