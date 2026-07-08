Pakistan's Terror Glorification Persists: Ruling PPP To Hold Public Event Honouring Killed Terrorist Burhan Wani, Sparks Outrage

Karachi: Pakistan's ruling political establishment has drawn intense backlash after permitting and actively organising a public event to glorify the killed Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani.

The public gathering, scheduled for today at 4:30 PM at the high-profile Arts Council in Karachi, is being hosted by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Posters put up across Karachi by the PPP actively urge the public to attend the event in large numbers to honour Wani, who was neutralised by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016.

Liaqat Ali, the District President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, confirmed the political establishment's direct involvement in orchestrating the commemorative event, saying, “Every July 8, we hold a rally to commemorate the death anniversary of Hurriyat leader Burhan Wani. There will be a rally in Karachi this year.”

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“The All Jammu and Kashmir Hurriyat Conference have held this. I request all workers of Pakistan’s People's Party to take part in the rally. This rally will have flags of Pakistan and Kashmir,” he said further.

Ali further confirmed that the rally would prominently display both Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, underscoring the political nature of the gathering.

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The ruling party’s open sponsorship of this event highlights Pakistan’s continued strategy of public glorification of terrorists to push an anti-India and pro-separatist narrative.

By utilising state resources and prominent cultural venues like the Karachi Arts Council, the Pakistani government continues to validate militant leadership under the guise of supporting the Kashmiri political movement.

India has consistently criticised Islamabad at various global forums for providing safe havens to terrorist organisations and mainstreaming individuals designated as terrorists by global bodies.