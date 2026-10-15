Pakistan Ranks Worst in South Asia on 2026 Global Hunger Index as Food Insecurity Deepens

Islamabad, Pakistan: Pakistan has recorded the worst performance in South Asia in the 2026 Global Hunger Index, highlighting the country’s deepening food insecurity amid economic instability, soaring food prices, climate-related disasters and international conflicts, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the report, under the theme “No Security Without Food Security”, was jointly prepared by Welthungerhilfe, the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict at Ruhr University Bochum, and Swiss organisation Helvetas.

The findings indicate that hunger reduction across South Asia has largely stalled, with Pakistan and Afghanistan experiencing worsening conditions since 2018.

Pakistan’s economic difficulties and rising food inflation have weakened household purchasing power, leaving many families struggling to afford adequate nutrition. The country’s undernourishment indicator has worsened from a low level in 2018 to a medium level, while child wasting has approached the threshold for the high category.

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South Asia’s overall Global Hunger Index score stands at 23.5, placing the region in the serious category. Although the score has improved from 37.5 in 2000, much of the progress occurred before 2018.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have moved out of the alarming category over the past two decades, but persistent child malnutrition remains a major concern. Child stunting continues to decline in Pakistan, whereas Afghanistan has witnessed a slight increase since 2018. Child mortality has improved in both countries, falling from very high levels in 2000 to medium levels currently.

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The report also highlighted the impact of extreme weather on regional food production. Heavy rainfall and flooding damaged crops in parts of Pakistan and Bangladesh, while insufficient rainfall and unusually high temperatures affected Afghanistan’s cereal-growing season in 2026. These climate pressures could prolong acute food insecurity, as highlighted by Dawn.