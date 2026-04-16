Pakistan Reactivates 70 Terror Launchpads In PoK; 800 Terrorists Prepared For Coordinated Infiltration Into Valley: Report

New Delhi: Intelligence sources revealed on Wednesday that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and it's army have brought at least 70 terror launchpads back into operation along the Line of Control and the International Border.

These reports suggest a coordinated plan to facilitate the mass infiltration of approximately 800 terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite Pakistan’s unsuccessful attempt to mediate between the US and Iran, an official noted that the Pakistani establishment is likely looking for a strategic window to escalate infiltration attempts, taking advantage of both the shifting international landscape and the distraction of assembly elections across several Indian states.

Escalate infiltration attempts

Reportedly, the volume of personnel has been increasing consistently, as numerous terrorists have been relocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and stationed at launchpads in preparation for infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir.

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Intelligence reports confirm that at least 70 launchpads are currently operational- approximately 10 along the International Border and the remainder along the Line of Control (LoC)- with an estimated 800 terrorists awaiting a chance to cross.

Strategy has been overhauled

According to an Intelligence Bureau official, the infiltration strategy has been overhauled due to heightened vigilance by the security forces along the border. After numerous failed attempts due to high security, the new tactic involves launching coordinated, simultaneous incursions from multiple points to overwhelm border forces.

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The plan reportedly involves pushing groups of 10 to 15 operatives at once, banking on the hope that some will evade detection, as per reports.

The official noted that Pakistan is attempting to exploit any operational lapses caused by current domestic and global events. This renewed aggression stems from a reported sense of urgency following Operation Sindoor in May 2025, where Indian forces dismantled terror infrastructure in PoK in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists

Key goal?

Since that operation, Indian agencies have consistently blocked infiltration efforts. Consequently, the ISI and the Pakistani military are reportedly under significant pressure from groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba over the lack of operational activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said Jammu and Kashmir remains central to the functioning of these groups, making continued unrest a key objective for the Pakistan establishment, particularly in the context of local dynamics.

Officials said terrorist groups continue to use the Jammu and Kashmir issue as a key recruitment plank. Intelligence inputs suggest that the ISI is seeking to revive attacks in the region, which would require multiple successful infiltration attempts.

However, local terror networks have been significantly weakened, and even over-ground worker (OWG) support systems have struggled to expand under sustained security pressure.

Rather than relying on local recruits, the agency is focusing on deploying battle-hardened, foreign operatives capable of high-impact strikes. The current objective appears to be successfully infiltrating an initial wave of 10 to 15 specialists to pave the way for a larger-scale attack in the Valley.