Parliament Convenes For Stormy Three-Day Session: Rows Over Delimitation, Women’s Quota Bills Take Centre Stage

New Delhi: A high-stakes, three-day special session of Parliament is set to convene on Thursday (April 16), bracing for intense debate as the government prepares to table three landmark bills. These legislative moves are poised to fundamentally overhaul India's electoral framework and the way its citizens are represented.

In a move signaling a major overhaul of the nation's political landscape, the government is set to introduce three pivotal pieces of legislation- the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, are scheduled to be introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

This legislative package is designed to redraw constituency boundaries using the latest Census data, increase the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha, and finally implement the long-awaited 33% quota for women in legislative bodies.\

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Constitutional Amendment Bill

Central to the upcoming session is a landmark Constitutional Amendment Bill designed to finally enact a 33% quota for women in both the Lok Sabha and various state legislative assemblies.

Although women's reservation was officially signed into law in 2023, it has remained on hold because its implementation is legally tied to a new census and the subsequent redrawing of constituency boundaries. By amending these specific requirements now, the government aims to clear the path for the quota to be fully active in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for cross-party support to honor the "true spirit" of the law, while the BJP has mandated the full attendance of its MPs via a three-line whip for the duration of the session.

Why the furore over delimitation bill?

The upcoming session is set to be a theatre of intense political friction, with the redrawing of electoral boundaries- delimitation- expected to be the primary point of contention between the government and the opposition.

Notably, the opposition remains firm in its support for women's reservation but strongly opposes tying it to the redrawing of constituencies. They argue that the quota can be enacted immediately without risking the country's federal representation.

The primary conflict stems from a growing North-South divide as under the new exercise, north India's faster population growth would grant it more seats, while South India, which accounts for roughly 30-31% of the national GDP, faces a reduction in its share of parliamentary power due to more effective population control.

How Opposition sees delimitation process

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called the delimitation process a "dangerous plan" by the ruling party.

"One of the BJP's dangerous plans is to "gerrymander' all Lok Sabha seats to its advantage for the 2029 elections. The proposed Bills remove all Constitutional safeguards on delimitation, giving full power to the Delimitation Commission, which the govt itself will appoint and direct. We have seen how the BJP does this - it hijacked delimitation in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, where it split up anti-BJP regions and communities for electoral advantage," he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday called for a statewide display of black flags, urging people to unite in what he described as a collective struggle for the rights of Tamil Nadu against the proposed delimitation bill.

In a post on X, Stalin said, "Let the black flag fly tomorrow in the homes, streets, and shops of Tamil Nadu! Let it stand as our symbols of resistance at the doorsteps! This is not the struggle of an individual movement; it is the struggle of Tamil Nadu!"He called everyone to come out above party differences to raise a strong and united voice against delimitation."

Congress leader KC Venugopal also termed the delimitation bill as "anti-national act".

"The delimitation amendment is an anti-national act that denies access to political power to women from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities, and threatens to break India's federal structure. Southern, North Eastern and smaller states will see a massive shrinking of their political representation through this, and it will lead to catastrophic consequences for our Constitutional democracy," he said on X, in response to video posted by Rahul Gandhi.

FM clarifies process

Responding to opposition parties' concerns, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday clarified that the Delimitation Commission will consult with each political party.

Sitharaman said, “Is she suggesting that women will have to wait any longer, and she would not cooperate. Let her say that openly. I challenge her. Is she trying to stop reservations for women and putting fear in the minds of people in Bengal?”

When asked about the Centre's proposal to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha to 850, she clarified that it was the maximum limit.

Lok Sabha seats expansion

According to earlier ANI inputs citing sources, the government has proposed increasing the total strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats from the current 543 as part of efforts to implement 33 per cent reservation for women.

Of the proposed total, 815 seats are proposed for states and 35 for Union Territories.

The proposed constitutional amendment seeks to modify Article 81, stating that the Lok Sabha shall consist of not more than 815 members chosen by direct election from territorial constituencies in the states and not more than 35 members representing Union Territories.

The proposed legislation seeks to implement a 33% quota for women- including SC and ST categories- in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, initially tied to the 2011 Census.

However, the bill acknowledges that waiting for the next census and subsequent redrawing of boundaries would cause significant delays; therefore, it aims to amend these requirements to avoid stalling the reservation's rollout.

How BJP reacted

BJP leader Anurag Thakur accused the opposition of politicising the bills and said the government remains committed to women’s empowerment through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act.

“I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, so that Indian women can have their rights," he said.