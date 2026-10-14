Pakistan's Barbarism Caught On Cam: Horrifying Visuals Show Police Firing At PTI Protesters

New Delhi: A protest organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Bara, Khyber district, reportedly turned violent after police allegedly resorted to firing, tear gas shelling and baton charges against demonstrators demanding the release of Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show gunfire and the sound of tear gas shelling as police move against protesters. PTI has alleged that police fired directly at peaceful demonstrators, leaving several party workers injured, with some reportedly admitted to hospital in critical condition.

The incident has triggered strong reactions from PTI supporters, who have accused the authorities of using excessive force against political workers exercising their right to peaceful protest.

PTI Accuses Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Of Brutality

In a statement issued by its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unit, PTI condemned the alleged police action in Bara and expressed concern over the reported injuries to its workers.

Advertisement

The party said it was deeply distressed by the scenes emerging from the area, alleging that police had subjected demonstrators to severe violence. PTI also claimed that several workers were hospitalised in critical condition following the incident.

The party said the Pashtun community and PTI would not forget the injuries and bloodshed allegedly suffered by their supporters.

Advertisement

PTI further maintained that peaceful protest was a constitutional right and accused the authorities of attempting to suppress political dissent through force.

Videos Purportedly Show Firing, Tear Gas Shelling

Footage shared online purportedly captures scenes of unrest during the protest in Bara, with sounds resembling gunfire and tear gas shelling audible in the videos. The visuals have prompted allegations of direct firing at demonstrators.

PTI supporters have described the incident as an attack on unarmed civilians and political workers. However, the circumstances surrounding the reported firing, the sequence of events and the identities of those responsible for the alleged violence could not be independently established from the information available.

The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries also remain unverified.

Protesters Demand Imran Khan's Release

The demonstration comes amid continued political tensions in Pakistan over the detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI supporters have repeatedly demanded his release and accused the authorities of targeting the party and its leadership.

Reacting to the reported incident, PTI supporters called for accountability for those who allegedly ordered or carried out the police action. They also urged the international community to take note of what they described as the suppression of democratic rights.

The allegations have renewed questions over the handling of political demonstrations and the use of force against protesters in Pakistan.

There was no official police statement or independent confirmation of the allegations in the information provided. The police version of the incident, along with independently verified details of casualties, remains awaited.