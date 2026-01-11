Pakistan's Duplicity Exposed: Lashkar Terrorist Openly Admits Pak Army's Ties With Terror Groups, Validating India's Long-Standing Claims | WATCH

Islamabad: Lashkar-e-Taiba's deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri has arrogantly managed to do what countless diplomatic efforts and international pressure couldn't, exposing the Pakistan Army's dirty game in connivance with the Pak-based terrorist groups. Displaying utter idiocy and arrogance, the LeT terrorist openly admitted the terrorist group's ties with the Pakistan Army, leaving no room for denial, no escape route for the perpetrators of terror, and no excuses for the other countries to continue turning a blind eye. Pakistan's decades-long game of pretend has been exposed by none other than a top Lashkar terrorist, spotlighting the nexus between the Pakistani military and terrorist outfits that India has long accused Pakistan of harbouring.

Speaking at a school event in Pakistan, Kasuri's boastful claims about being invited to lead funeral prayers for Pakistani soldiers and India's fear of him were a masterclass in tone-deafness. He boasted about being invited to lead funeral prayers for Pakistani soldiers, claiming, "Pakistan's Army invites me to lead funeral prayers. Do you know India is also scared of me?" The brazen admission has exposed Pakistan's duplicity in the war against terror.

Terrorist Kasuri's remarks come in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, last year, where 26 tourists were brutally killed by terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an LeT offshoot. The attack triggered India to launch ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terror strongholds in Pakistan, causing massive destruction to the structures of terror outfits and terrorists. The subsequent operation by India after the Pahalgam attack was a necessary response to Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism. And now, with Kasuri's admission, the gloves are off, which the world can no longer afford to ignore, Pakistan's role in promoting terror.

The latest confession by LeT terrorist Kasuri outlined India's long-standing allegations that Pakistan shelters and supports terrorist groups. The experts suggested that the Pakistani government's reaction to this revelation will be interesting, to say the least. Will they continue to play the victim card, claiming it's all India's propaganda? Or will they take a page out of their own playbook and blame it on ‘rogue elements’ within the Army?

Advertisement

Kasuri's admission is a crucial development, as it exposes the Pakistan Army's involvement with terrorist groups. The LeT deputy chief's remarks suggested that the Pakistani military is not only aware of the terror group's activities but also actively supports them.

LeT Rebuilding Terror Infrastructure Destroyed During ‘Operation Sindoor’

On the other hand, following India's Operation Sindoor, the LeT has begun reconstructing its headquarters, Markaz Taiba in Muridke, which was severely damaged in an Indian Air Force strike on May 7. The rebuild is expected to be completed in February this year, coinciding with Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is on February 5 and will likely serve as a propaganda tool for the terror group.

Advertisement

As per the experts, Kasuri's admission and the LeT's rebuilding efforts explain Pakistan's continued support for terrorism. They further added that the world must take cognisance of Pakistan's actions and hold it accountable for harbouring terrorist groups.