Pakistan's Karachi on High Alert After Malir Jailbreak; Over 200 Prisoners Escape, Officers Injured

Karachi: A major jailbreak took place at Karachi’s Malir District Jail on Monday night after chaos erupted during an earthquake. At least 200 prisoners escaped, while one inmate was killed and several others injured during firing. Three personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) and one jail guard were also heavily injured in the incident. Karachi was put on high alert after the dramatic jailbreak turned Malir District Jail into a war-like zone.

Over 100 prisoners, many of them facing serious criminal charges, managed to escape following a security breakdown triggered by earthquake panic and Around 75 prisoners were arrested . During the chaos, inmates snatched weapons, opened fire on officers, and injured several, exposing glaring weaknesses in Pakistan’s prison system and law enforcement readiness.

Earthquake Triggered Confusion

According to officials, earthquake tremors were felt in Karachi on Monday, causing panic inside the prison. As a safety measure, many inmates were moved out of their barracks. During this confusion, between 700 to 1,000 prisoners gathered near the main gate.

Prisoners Forced Open the Gate

Sindh’s Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said the prisoners broke through the main gate, not the wall as earlier reported. Around 100 inmates managed to flee the premises during the chaos. He added that a wall had cracks due to the tremors, but it was not used for the escape.

Search Operations Launched

Soon after the jailbreak, security forces including the Rangers, police, and FC launched a massive search operation. By Tuesday morning, 46 prisoners had been recaptured. The search for nearly 20 remaining fugitives is still ongoing.

High Alert in the City

Police officials confirmed that checkpoints have been set up across Karachi and the city has been placed on high alert. Surveillance has also been increased to catch the remaining escapees. Traffic movement was restricted on both sides of the National Highway near the jail during the operation.

Top Officials Rush to Jail

The Home Minister, along with the Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, visited the jail to assess the situation. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also briefed and ordered strong action to recover the missing inmates and ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Lanjar said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter. If any jail officers are found guilty of negligence, strict disciplinary action will be taken. Jail authorities have started verifying the identity and criminal history of all escaped prisoners to track them down quickly.

Rescue teams reached the jail during the firing and took the injured security personnel to a private hospital. A joint operation by police, Special Security Unit (SSU), and Rapid Response Force (RRF) was carried out to secure the area.

The situation at Malir Jail has now been brought under control. Security personnel from multiple forces have taken full charge of the premises. Authorities said efforts are on to trace and re-arrest every prisoner who escaped.