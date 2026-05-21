Pakistan's Terror Mask Falls? Day After Meeting LeT Chief's Son Hafiz Talha Saeed, PM Aide Rana Sanaullah Meets Shehbaz Sharif

New Delhi: In a development which exposes significant new doubts regarding Pakistan's assertions that it is taking decisive action against terrorist networks, Rana Sanaullah, the Advisor on Political Affairs to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, held a high-level meeting with the premier on Wednesday.

The meeting followed hot on the heels of a massive domestic and international controversy over Sanaullah’s interaction with Hafiz Talha Saeed- the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Pics with Talha Saeed

The optics of the situation have raised serious alarms globally. Just a day prior, Sanaullah was photographed openly greeting and shaking hands with Talha Saeed on stage during a high-profile gathering in Faisalabad.

Talha Saeed is not just the son of Hafiz Saeed as he is a senior commander within the proscribed LeT infrastructure and has been designated a terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his role in terror financing and routing activities into Jammu and Kashmir.

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First meeting after Operation Sindoor

The interaction marks the first public, overt contact between top Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) officials and the Lashkar leadership since the conclusion of Operation Sindoor in May 2025- the intense 88-hour military conflict sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack, during which India launched deep precision missile strikes against nine key terror launchpads inside Pakistan.

What US Congressional flagged?

The briefing between Sanaullah and PM Shehbaz Sharif comes at a highly sensitive diplomatic juncture. Months earlier, a United States Congressional Research Service (CRS) report heavily flagged Islamabad's compliance on counter-terrorism.

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The report explicitly warned of the "persistent operation of India-centric terror outfits on Pakistani soil," pointing out that groups like LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) continue to find safe haven and run operational infrastructure within the country despite official claims of crackdowns.