Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif Govt Approves Ban On Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, Citing National Security Concerns

Islamabad: Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif government has banned the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), a far-right Islamist political party. The Federal Cabinet of Pakistan, chaired by Shehbaz Sharif, approved the ban on Thursday. The government cited national security and public order as the reasons behind the decision.

The TLP, known for its radical stance and violent protests, has been a source of concern for the Pakistani government. The party gained notoriety for its aggressive campaigns, often targeting minorities and law enforcement agencies.

The Pakistani government's move is expected to be followed by further action against other extremist groups operating in the country.

Notably, the TLP rose to prominence in 2017, following its protests against the alleged blasphemy laws in Pakistan. The party's aggressive tactics and violent protests led to massive criticism and concerns about its intentions. Despite its radical image, the TLP participated in the 2018 general elections, securing several seats in the National Assembly.

However, the party's violent protests and alleged involvement in terrorist activities have led to repeated clashes with law enforcement agencies. In 2021, the TLP was involved in violent demonstrations against the French ambassador, resulting in the deaths of several police officers and civilians.

Meanwhile, the critics argued that the ban may lead to further radicalisation and alienation of certain segments of society. They emphasised the need to address the root causes of extremism and promote inclusive politics.

On the other hand, proponents of the ban argued that it is a necessary step to curb the growing threat of terrorism and extremism in the country. They pointed to the TLP's violent history and alleged involvement in anti-state activities as justification for the government's decision.

The ban on TLP is also expected to largely affect Pakistan's politics.